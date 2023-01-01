WebCatalogWebCatalog
Castor EDC

Castor EDC

data.castoredc.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Castor EDC app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Castor is the top-rated Electronic Data Capture (EDC) system. Castor's EDC, eConsent, ePRO, eCOA, Digital Enrollment, eSource, and eTMF solutions enable researchers to easily capture and integrate data from any source and decentralize their trials.

Website: castoredc.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Castor EDC. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

TrueLayer

TrueLayer

console.truelayer.com

Keeper

Keeper

keepersecurity.com

VisionFlow

VisionFlow

visionflow.com

Cube Cloud

Cube Cloud

cubecloud.dev

Zenodo

Zenodo

zenodo.org

FormX.ai

FormX.ai

formextractorai.com

Funnel

Funnel

app.funnel.io

Convictional

Convictional

app.convictional.com

WaiverForever

WaiverForever

app.waiverforever.com

Scan123

Scan123

app.scan123.com

Olla

Olla

dashboard.olla.co

Cint

Cint

login.cint.com