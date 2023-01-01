WebCatalog
Canvas Web

Canvas Web

canvas.io

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Canvas Web on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Capture spaces in 3D with an iPad or iPhone. Save hours on field measurements, as-built drawings, and CAD models

Website: canvas.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Canvas Web. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

DWG

DWG

en.dwgfastview.com

Nirvana

Nirvana

nirvanahq.com

Ultra Librarian

Ultra Librarian

app.ultralibrarian.com

AutoCAD Web

AutoCAD Web

web.autocad.com

iCloud Notes

iCloud Notes

icloud.com

Overcast

Overcast

overcast.fm

9to5Mac

9to5Mac

9to5mac.com

KAEDIM

KAEDIM

app.kaedim3d.com

AudioAZ

AudioAZ

audioaz.com

Duplica

Duplica

app.duplica.cloud

Onexma

Onexma

onexma.com

Ninox

Ninox

ninox.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy