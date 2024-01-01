CANANEWS

CANANEWS

The Caribbean Media Corporation was established in 2000 as a result of a merger between the Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU) and the Caribbean News Agency (CANA). CMC regards itself as both an outgrowth of the regional integration movement and an instrument for fostering closer integration.

