Canada Soccer is the official governing body for soccer in Canada. In partnership with its members, it promotes the growth and development of soccer in Canada, from grassroots to high performance, and on a national scale. Its mission is to provide leadership in the pursuit of excellence in soccer, nationally and internationally, in cooperation with its members and stakeholders.

Website: canadasoccer.com

