bud
growbud.co
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the bud app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Bud is a visual diary of your plants life. Growers have kept journals for years to track their plants health and development. The information derived from monitoring a plants life cycle has helped increase yield and potency over time. Up until now most growers have used a variety of tools to track this information, excel sheets, word documents, photo galleries, and good old pen and paper. Bud aims to put this all in one place and give growers an organized way to track grows.
Website: growbud.co
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to bud. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Finsheet
finsheet.io
Docparser
app.docparser.com
Cavall
cavall.io
Nature's Notebook
usanpn.org
Drawboard
app.drawboard.com
Cincopa
cincopa.com
myHomework
myhomeworkapp.com
Supermetrics
team.supermetrics.com
Animated Drawings
sketch.metademolab.com
VistaPrint
vistaprint.com
CloudSpot
app.cloudspot.io
Tenfold
dashboard.tenfold.com