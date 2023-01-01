Bubble is a visual programming language and application platform as a service, developed by Bubble Group, that enables non-technical people to build web-applications without needing to type code. Instead, users draw the interface by dragging and dropping elements onto a canvas and defining workflows to control the logic. Bubble's vision is to make handcoding largely obsolete.While it is visual it does require some learning, and can be used to create more advanced functionality than what is possible with template-oriented web application builders such as Wix. It is used in schools for education purposes, and by other organizations for commercial purposes.Bubble offers API integrations, Templates and Plugins. The platform has also subsequently introduced new niche providers in templates, plugins and service built within the Bubble Eco-System.

Website: bubble.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Bubble. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.