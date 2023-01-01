Brightpod
app.brightpod.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Brightpod on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: brightpod.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Brightpod. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Hygger
accounts.hygger.io
Tom’s Planner
plan.tomsplanner.com
VivifyScrum
app.vivifyscrum.com
Feng Office
fengoffice.com
Intervals
myintervals.com
Streamtime
app.streamtime.net
BlueCamroo
app.bluecamroo.com
AceProject
aceproject.com
elapseit
app.elapseit.com
BVDash
my.bvdash.com
Function Point
hosted.functionpoint.com
KrockIO
app.krock.io