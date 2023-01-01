WebCatalog
Breathe

Breathe

login.breathehr.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Breathe on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

At Breathe, we offer time-saving software that helps SMEs put their people first. So far, we've created two easy-to-use systems one to simplify HR admin and the other to manage staff rotas. Developed in-house, both systems are designed for businesses with up to 250 employees and are super-simple to use. Ditch the spreadsheets and time-consuming paperwork and discover a better way of managing your people. Start your 14-day trial today and see how Breathes intuitive products can help.

Website: login.breathehr.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Breathe. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

TalentHR

TalentHR

talenthr.io

When I Work

When I Work

login.wheniwork.com

BrightHR

BrightHR

app.brighthr.com

Zoho People Plus

Zoho People Plus

accounts.zoho.com

HiBob

HiBob

app.hibob.com

TSheets

TSheets

app.tsheets.com

CakeHR

CakeHR

cake.hr

WebHR

WebHR

web.hr

LeaveBoard

LeaveBoard

leaveboard.com

Sage HR

Sage HR

sage.hr

Forest Admin

Forest Admin

app.forestadmin.com

eRecruiter

eRecruiter

app.erecruiter.net

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy