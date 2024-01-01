No-code scoring engine identifying your most engaged upsell opps. Breadcrumbs analyzes customer and prospect data to identify hidden revenue opportunities. It does this through a no-code scoring engine that can be set up in minutes rather than months. Because of Breadcrumbs sales teams can now focus on the right opportunity at the right time.

Website: breadcrumbs.io

