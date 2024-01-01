Breadcrumbs.io
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: breadcrumbs.io
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Breadcrumbs.io on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
No-code scoring engine identifying your most engaged upsell opps. Breadcrumbs analyzes customer and prospect data to identify hidden revenue opportunities. It does this through a no-code scoring engine that can be set up in minutes rather than months. Because of Breadcrumbs sales teams can now focus on the right opportunity at the right time.
Website: breadcrumbs.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Breadcrumbs.io. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.