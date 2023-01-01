Brainscape’s SMART FLASHCARDS foster hyper-efficient studying and strong habits to DOUBLE your learning speed, with the strongest implementation of spaced repetition and active recall of any flashcard app on the planet! (And probably in the universe, assuming some super intelligent alien species out there hasn’t beaten us to it.)

Website: brainscape.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Brainscape. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.