Website: botsplash.com

Every business opportunity starts with a conversation. Botsplash, an omni channel conversation platform delivers innovative, digital messaging software to connect businesses and customers across any digital platform. Customized solutions meet regulatory requirements while making your business stand out, one conversation at a time. Botsplash is a powerful conversation platform that puts your business in the digital messaging channels where your customers are. Connect, Engage and Interact with customers instantly with Realtime or Automated messaging all managed from one platform. With features such as SSO, customer journey workflow, document management, group chat and consolidated audit trail, Botsplash lets your business agents serve customer better and be where the customers are.

Categories:

Business
Bot Platforms Software

Website: botsplash.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to botsplash. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

