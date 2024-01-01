Bmatched
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: bmatched.ai
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Bmatched on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Bmatched is an AI-driven market Intelligence SaaS. We provide detailed market insights, particularly in the Jewelry and Fashion. Our platform leverages Artificial Intelligence models to offer real-time market insights, enabling brands to make strategic, data-driven decisions. Bmatched assists retailers in defining their pricing, assortment, and promotion strategies by understanding market positioning and identifying new opportunities and trends.
Categories:
Website: bmatched.ai
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Bmatched. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.