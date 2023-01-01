Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Bloomberg Law on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Bloomberg Law is a subscription-based service that uses data analytics and artificial intelligence for online legal research. The service, which Bloomberg L.P. introduced in 2009, provides legal content, proprietary company information and news information to attorneys, law students, and other legal professionals.

Website: pro.bloomberglaw.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Bloomberg Law. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.