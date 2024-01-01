Enhance your experience with the desktop app for BizeeBuy on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

BizeeBuy is a Comprehensive Cloud based platform for B2B commercial needs. Enabling backend commercial operations for D2C brands. The concept is to Bring all B2B stakeholders on a common cloud platform, making B2B Commerce : Automated | Efficient | Compliant. Cloud Platform transforming the way brands handle the following: * Sourcing Suppliers, Service Providers & Manufacturers * Managing transactions with the above parties * Controlling the value chain in an Intelligent manner * Optimizing the internal & external commercial processes

