Bird Eats Bug

Bird is a Swiss army knife of screen capture tools. Making it super easy to record screen, mic, camera, take screenshots, show instant replays. It's way faster than writing certain emails and calling a meeting. We also built team-specific features, like technical log capture for reporting bugs, file attachments for sending sales pitches to leads or flexible project management tools like labels, assignees and collections.

Website: birdeatsbug.com

