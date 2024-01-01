Bird Eats Bug

Website: birdeatsbug.com

Bird is a Swiss army knife of screen capture tools. Making it super easy to record screen, mic, camera, take screenshots, show instant replays. It's way faster than writing certain emails and calling a meeting. We also built team-specific features, like technical log capture for reporting bugs, file attachments for sending sales pitches to leads or flexible project management tools like labels, assignees and collections.
Categories:
Productivity
Software Testing Tools

