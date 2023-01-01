Bill.com is a provider of cloud-based software that automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. The Bill.com platform connects businesses with their suppliers and clients to help them manage their cash inflows and outflows. Top competitors include Tipalti and YayPay. Bill.com partners with the largest U.S. financial institutions, over 70% of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, leading accounting software packages including Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct., QuickBooks and Xero, and is the preferred provider of digital payments solutions for CPA.com, the technology subsidiary of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA).A white-labeled, end-to-end payments automation platform, Bill.com Connect is offered to financial institutions as part of their single sign-on online business banking ecosystem. Current customers include JPMorgan Chase Commercial Bank, Wells Fargo ,Commerce Bank, and First National Bank of Omaha. Bank of America and PNC also use Bill.com as part of their payments technology offerings. As of 2019, the company has offices in San Jose, California and Houston, Texas.

Website: login.us.bill.com

