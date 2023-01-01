Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Big Tickets on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

An easy to use, yet powerful platform to manage, execute, and grow your events. Our event ticketing software provides a complete platform, with features focused on marketing, cash flow, and analytics. We’ve worked tirelessly to develop one solution for all events. Today, Big Tickets is the platform of choice for thousands of organizations including Luke Bryan Farm Tour, SweetWater Brewing Co., and Big Green Egg.

