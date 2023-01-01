WebCatalog
Bezel

Bezel

bezel.it

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Bezel on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Bezel is a collaborative 3D design tool, empowering teams to design and prototype on a spatial canvas together.

Website: bezel.it

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Bezel. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Conceptboard

Conceptboard

conceptboard.com

Voiceflow

Voiceflow

voiceflow.com

Mimosa

Mimosa

mimosa.so

Pixso

Pixso

pixso.net

Langtail

Langtail

langtail.com

easel.ly

easel.ly

easel.ly

Microsoft Whiteboard

Microsoft Whiteboard

whiteboard.microsoft.com

Planner 5D

Planner 5D

planner5d.com

Miro

Miro

miro.com

Fabrie AI

Fabrie AI

fabrie.com

PageProof

PageProof

pageproof.com

HacknPlan

HacknPlan

hacknplan.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy