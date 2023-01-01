The beginning of a new performance culture A new video concert, Beyond LIVE that combines artist performance with various graphics and technologies is coming. Connecting the world in real time, the stage unfolds to 6 billion audiences. Meet the stage created by fans and artists together via Live chat.

Website: beyondlive.com

