BetterMe
app.betterme.world
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the BetterMe app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
BetterMe is a leading behavioral healthcare app publisher with over 100+M downloads, available in 190 countries.
Website: betterme.world
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to BetterMe. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.