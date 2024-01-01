Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Beta Testing on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

BetaTesting provides real-world testing services with a community of over 200,000 users around the world. Our platform lets startups & large companies design tests to collect feedback, bug reports, usability videos, and real-world user data over single-session or multi-week iterations. Our team also provides fully managed services, including test setup and design, project management, and data analysis to help our clients build better hardware and software products.

Website: betatesting.com

