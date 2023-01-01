WebCatalog
Bento

Bento

bento.me

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Bento on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Create a beautiful personal page to show your audience everything you are and create - in one link.

Website: bento.me

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Bento. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Limey

Limey

limey.io

S.id

S.id

home.s.id

Craft

Craft

craft.do

Reach.at

Reach.at

reach.at

Incises

Incises

incises.com

Status.io

Status.io

status.io

Zencal

Zencal

zencal.io

Plyid

Plyid

plyid.com

about.me

about.me

about.me

Bio Link

Bio Link

bio.link

FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5

fliphtml5.com

Sitekick

Sitekick

sitekick.ai

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy