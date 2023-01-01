Behance (stylized as Bēhance) is a social media platform owned by Adobe which claims "to showcase and discover creative work".Businesses like LinkedIn, AIGA, Adweek, and Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, and schools such as Art Center College of Design, Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), School of Visual Arts (SVA), Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), and the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) have used their services. In July 2018, Behance had over 10 million members.

Website: behance.net

