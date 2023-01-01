BaridiWeb
baridiweb.poste.dz
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the BaridiWeb app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
The BARIDIWEB service allows Algeria Post customers to benefit from postal financial services through a web portal www.poste.dz with rapid execution of operations at any time (7 days a week and 24 hours a day).
Website: poste.dz
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to BaridiWeb. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.