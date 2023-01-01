WebCatalogWebCatalog
Balsamiq

Balsamiq

balsamiq.cloud

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Balsamiq app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Balsamiq Studios is an ISV founded in March 2008 by Peldi Guilizzoni, a former Adobe senior software engineer. The Web-based Balsamiq mockup tool was launched in June 2008. Balsamiq has 33 employees based in San Francisco, Sacramento, Chicago, Bologna, Paris, and Bremen. In 2011, Balsamiq achieved almost $5 million USD in sales, and $6.4 million USD in 2015.

Website: balsamiq.cloud

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Balsamiq. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Groupon

Groupon

groupon.com

PlanGrid

PlanGrid

app.plangrid.com

Talkdesk

Talkdesk

mytalkdesk.com

Uber Eats

Uber Eats

ubereats.com

Upwork

Upwork

upwork.com

Asana

Asana

app.asana.com

Intercom

Intercom

app.intercom.com

Square

Square

squareup.com

GroupMe

GroupMe

web.groupme.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Line2

Line2

secure.line2.com

Lucidchart

Lucidchart

lucidchart.com