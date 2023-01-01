B&H Photo Video (also known as B&H Photo and B&H and B&H Foto & Electronics Corporation) is an American photo and video equipment retailer founded in 1973, based in Manhattan, New York City. B&H conducts business through online e-commerce consumer sales, business to business sales, and its one retail location. Customers engage with B&H via its websites, retail store, phone sales and customer service, email, and chat channels. B&H stands for Blimie & Herman, the founders of the store although "Store Manager Eli Daskal said he has always been told that the name B&H comes from 'Baruch Hashem'."

Website: bhphotovideo.com

