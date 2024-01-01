WebCatalog

Awardo

Website: awardo.co

Awardo is a European company that provides a B2B marketplace of verified business technologies. The review-based platform has been built to make the search process easier, providing reliable software solutions and service providers, all in one place. The company is located in Romania at the crossroads of Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe, in the capital of Bucharest, with the aspiration of becoming a top review platform in the region for business technologies.

Categories:

Business
Technology Review Platforms

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Awardo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

