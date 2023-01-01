Authorea
authorea.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Authorea app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Authorea is the leading platform to write, cite, collaborate, host data, and publish. Discover and publish cutting edge, open research.
Website: authorea.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Authorea. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.