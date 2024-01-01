AudioHarvest
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: audio-harvest.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for AudioHarvest on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
AudioHarvest creates and distributes audio marketing content across podcat, social and the web AudioHarvest creates great audio experiences out of online published content, this enables clients to both enrich the onsite audience experience and reach new audiences via podcast distribution of the newly created audio content. The AudioHarvest platform enriches a visitor’s experience of a client's online content by enabling users to listen to the content via an audio widget player instead of reading it. We also create and distribute this content as podcasts so audiences can also stay up-to-date with the latest episode releases. The AudioHarvest platform is fully automated: we select the most appropriate online content for audio experiences and then we simply place that back on the client website as an audio widget player.
Categories:
Website: audio-harvest.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to AudioHarvest. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.