Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Atatus on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Simple and Affordable Full Stack Observability Platform. We provide full-stack monitoring with actionable, real-time insights to diagnose and fix your web and backend apps. Find performance bottlenecks using unified monitoring and start optimizing your app to deliver the best digital experience to your users.

Website: atatus.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Atatus. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.