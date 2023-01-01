WebCatalog
Aspect

Aspect

aspect.app

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Aspect on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Create React components visually, with a design system that syncs to your codebase.

Website: aspect.app

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Aspect. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

MUI Docs

MUI Docs

mui.com

Builder.io

Builder.io

builder.io

Vuetify Docs

Vuetify Docs

vuetifyjs.com

GitNoter

GitNoter

gitnoter.com

Mirrorful

Mirrorful

auth.mirrorful.com

Sitekick

Sitekick

app.sitekick.ai

UXPin

UXPin

app.uxpin.com

Supernova

Supernova

cloud.supernova.io

Quest

Quest

app.quest.ai

Notion

Notion

notion.so

Ycode

Ycode

ycode.com

React Docs

React Docs

reactjs.org

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy