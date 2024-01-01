ARTnews, established in 1902, is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world, serving as a vital source for news on the global art scene. The magazine covers a broad spectrum of topics, from ancient art to contemporary trends, and its readership spans 124 countries, including collectors, dealers, historians, artists, and museum professionals. The editorial team is led by Sarah Douglas, Editor-in-Chief, and Erica Lubow Necarsulmer, Publisher. ARTnews is known for its in-depth features, breaking news, and the prestigious annual list of the Top 200 Collectors.

Website: artnews.com

