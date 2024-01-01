ARTnews

ARTnews

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: artnews.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for ARTnews on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

ARTnews, established in 1902, is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world, serving as a vital source for news on the global art scene. The magazine covers a broad spectrum of topics, from ancient art to contemporary trends, and its readership spans 124 countries, including collectors, dealers, historians, artists, and museum professionals. The editorial team is led by Sarah Douglas, Editor-in-Chief, and Erica Lubow Necarsulmer, Publisher. ARTnews is known for its in-depth features, breaking news, and the prestigious annual list of the Top 200 Collectors.

Website: artnews.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ARTnews. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Artforum

Artforum

artforum.com

StreetArtNews

StreetArtNews

streetartnews.net

Bitcoin Magazine

Bitcoin Magazine

bitcoinmagazine.com

Eenadu

Eenadu

eenadu.net

The Lancet

The Lancet

thelancet.com

MutualArt

MutualArt

mutualart.com

nejm.org

nejm.org

nejm.org

The Nation

The Nation

thenation.com

The Guardian

The Guardian

theguardian.com

Ocula

Ocula

ocula.com

The Economist

The Economist

economist.com

Actioncity

Actioncity

actioncity.com.sg

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy