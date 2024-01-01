Artforum, established in 1962, is a seminal publication in the contemporary art world, recognized for its influential role in shaping art criticism and discourse. Founded by John P. Irwin, Jr., Artforum quickly moved from California to New York in 1967, where it remains a cornerstone of the art community. The magazine is renowned for its rigorous critical essays and has been pivotal in spotlighting artists who define various art eras. The current editorial team includes Publisher Danielle McConnell and Associate Publisher Kate Koza, while Tina Rivers Ryan recently assumed the role of Editor-in-Chief in March 2024. Artforum maintains a significant digital presence, with millions of yearly page views and a robust following on social media platforms.

Website: artforum.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Artforum. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.