art19.com

ART19 provides tools for hosting, distribution and monetization of podcasts, bringing enhanced listening metrics and ad serving technologies to publishers and advertisers. Founded by software entrepreneur Sean Carr and podcast producer Matt Belknap with input from top ad agencies, the platform solves problems with ad targeting, ad replacement, and limited measurement in the space. ART19's technologies are helping agencies and brands leverage the increasingly popular medium and its highly engaged audiences.

