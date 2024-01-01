设计杂谈

Website: anyway.fm

The podcast hosted by UI designers JJ Ying and Leon Gao, with topics including but not limited to visual design, was named to Apple's best podcasts list in 2015. Anyway.FM is a place where two cool men express their passion for design. Anyway.FM is a place where two old men complain about the world. Anyway.FM is also a place where a pair of good friends want to share their insights with more people. .

