Anki App is a cross-platform mobile and desktop flashcard app. Study flashcards in your downtime. Make flashcards with text, sound, and images, or download pre-made ones. Studying is super efficient, thanks to the powerful AnkiApp Advanced Spaced Repetition™ (SRS) algorithm. AnkiApp automatically performs backups and syncs to all your devices, via the cloud.

Website: ankiapp.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to AnkiApp Web. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.