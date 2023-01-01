Animated Drawings

Bring children's drawings to life, by animating characters to move around! Children’s drawings have a wonderful inventiveness, energy, and variety. We focus on the consequence of all that variety in their drawings of human figures as we develop an algorithm to bring them to life through automatic animation.

Website: sketch.metademolab.com

