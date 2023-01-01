Angel One Limited, formerly known as Angel Broking Limited, is an Indian stockbroker firm established in 1996. The company is a member of the Bombay Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange of India, National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited and Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited.

Website: angelone.in

