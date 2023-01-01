WebCatalogWebCatalog
亚马逊云科技

亚马逊云科技

amazonaws.cn

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the 亚马逊云科技 app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Amazon Cloud Technology - the world's leading provider of cloud computing services and cloud solutions - NW Cloud Data and Sinnet Operations Amazon Web Services China (Beijing) Region and Amazon Web Services China (Ningxia) Region are the two Amazon Web Services Regions located within China. To provide the best experience for customers in China and to comply with China's legal and regulatory requirements, Amazon Web Services has collaborated with China local partners with proper telecom licenses for delivering cloud services. The service operator and provider for Amazon Web Services China (Beijing) Region based out of Beijing and adjacent areas is Beijing Sinnet Technology Co., Ltd. (Sinnet), and the service operator and provider for Amazon Web Services (Ningxia) Region based out of Ningxia is Ningxia Western Cloud Data Technology Co., Ltd. (NWCD). Amazon Web Services, Sinnet and NWCD are committed to providing Chinese software developers and enterprises with secure, flexible, reliable, and low-cost IT infrastructure resources to innovate and rapidly scale their businesses.

Website: amazonaws.cn

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 亚马逊云科技. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

百度智能云

百度智能云

login.bce.baidu.com

Grameenphone

Grameenphone

grameenphone.com

Pandaily

Pandaily

pandaily.com

Elastic Cloud

Elastic Cloud

cloud.elastic.co

Amazon Drive

Amazon Drive

amazon.com

Hainan Airlines

Hainan Airlines

hainanairlines.com

Amazon Developer Console

Amazon Developer Console

developer.amazon.com

CDNetworks

CDNetworks

dash.cdnetworks.com

Fastly

Fastly

manage.fastly.com

easyDNS

easyDNS

cp.easydns.com

Cision

Cision

cision.com

UNIQLO

UNIQLO

uniqlo.com