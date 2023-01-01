亚马逊云科技
Amazon Cloud Technology - the world's leading provider of cloud computing services and cloud solutions - NW Cloud Data and Sinnet Operations Amazon Web Services China (Beijing) Region and Amazon Web Services China (Ningxia) Region are the two Amazon Web Services Regions located within China. To provide the best experience for customers in China and to comply with China's legal and regulatory requirements, Amazon Web Services has collaborated with China local partners with proper telecom licenses for delivering cloud services. The service operator and provider for Amazon Web Services China (Beijing) Region based out of Beijing and adjacent areas is Beijing Sinnet Technology Co., Ltd. (Sinnet), and the service operator and provider for Amazon Web Services (Ningxia) Region based out of Ningxia is Ningxia Western Cloud Data Technology Co., Ltd. (NWCD). Amazon Web Services, Sinnet and NWCD are committed to providing Chinese software developers and enterprises with secure, flexible, reliable, and low-cost IT infrastructure resources to innovate and rapidly scale their businesses.
