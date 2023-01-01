Alura
alura.com.br
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Alura on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: alura.com.br
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Alura. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Estadão
estadao.com.br
Onfly
app.onfly.com.br
Yooga
app.yooga.com.br
InfoMoney
infomoney.com.br
Solar Livre
app.solarlivre.com.br
Decolar
decolar.com
TeamGuide
login.teamguide.app
Serodonto
app.serodonto.com.br
Gorila
app.gorila.com.br
Contabilizei
app.contabilizei.com.br
BBC Brasil
bbc.com
Seu Cliente Oculto
app.seuclienteoculto.com.br