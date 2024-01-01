Airtrain

Airtrain

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: airtrain.ai

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Airtrain on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

No-code LLM fine-tuning and evaluation. Airtrain AI is a no-code compute platform for Large Language Models. Proprietary AI models such as GPT-4 are very powerful but also very costly, slow, unreliable, and unsecured. As businesses look to scale their AI prototypes into production-grade products, they struggle with large AI bills, slow APIs and large failure rates. On the other hand, smaller language models have been proven to be able to perform on-part with large ones with fine-tuned on high-quality datasets. Airtrain AI lets AI practitioners explore alternatives to proprietary models, build up training datasets, evaluate, fine-tune, and serve a large selection of open-source LLMs.

Website: airtrain.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Airtrain. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

FiddleCube

FiddleCube

fiddlecube.ai

Empower

Empower

empower.dev

FinetuneDB

FinetuneDB

finetunedb.com

Automorphic

Automorphic

automorphic.ai

Replicate

Replicate

replicate.com

Talc

Talc

talc.ai

OpenPipe

OpenPipe

openpipe.ai

CaliberAI

CaliberAI

caliberai.net

Together AI

Together AI

together.ai

Trieve

Trieve

trieve.ai

Encord

Encord

encord.com

Refact.ai

Refact.ai

refact.ai

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy