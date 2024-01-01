No-code LLM fine-tuning and evaluation. Airtrain AI is a no-code compute platform for Large Language Models. Proprietary AI models such as GPT-4 are very powerful but also very costly, slow, unreliable, and unsecured. As businesses look to scale their AI prototypes into production-grade products, they struggle with large AI bills, slow APIs and large failure rates. On the other hand, smaller language models have been proven to be able to perform on-part with large ones with fine-tuned on high-quality datasets. Airtrain AI lets AI practitioners explore alternatives to proprietary models, build up training datasets, evaluate, fine-tune, and serve a large selection of open-source LLMs.

Website: airtrain.ai

