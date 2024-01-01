Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Trieve on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Infrastructure for building AI search into your applications. Trieve combines powerful language models with tools for fine tuning ranking and relevance. Get features like dense vector semantic search, sparse vector full-text search, cross encoder re-ranker models, RAG endpoints, relevance weighting, and more in a single service.

Website: trieve.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Trieve. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.