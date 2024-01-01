爱给网 (Aigei.com), which offers a wide range of digital media resources including sound effects, background music, 3D models, video footage, and more. It provides both free-to-use resources under Creative Commons (CC) licenses as well as paid commercial licenses for various assets. The main categories of resources include: * Sound effects (691,000+ items) spanning natural environments, life scenes, human voices, animals, warfare, etc. * Background music/BGM (43,900+ items) across different moods and themes like games, films, short videos. * 3D models (various categories like general models, specialized models, materials/textures) * Video templates, footage, and VFX assets * 2D graphic assets like icons, illustrations, backgrounds, etc. * Game art resources like UI elements, characters, skills, etc. * Educational tutorials and software tools/plugins

