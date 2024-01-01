爱给网

爱给网

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: aigei.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for 爱给网 on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

爱给网 (Aigei.com), which offers a wide range of digital media resources including sound effects, background music, 3D models, video footage, and more. It provides both free-to-use resources under Creative Commons (CC) licenses as well as paid commercial licenses for various assets. The main categories of resources include: * Sound effects (691,000+ items) spanning natural environments, life scenes, human voices, animals, warfare, etc. * Background music/BGM (43,900+ items) across different moods and themes like games, films, short videos. * 3D models (various categories like general models, specialized models, materials/textures) * Video templates, footage, and VFX assets * 2D graphic assets like icons, illustrations, backgrounds, etc. * Game art resources like UI elements, characters, skills, etc. * Educational tutorials and software tools/plugins

Website: aigei.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 爱给网. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Adobe Stock

Adobe Stock

stock.adobe.com

Pixabay

Pixabay

pixabay.com

Wondershare Filmstock

Wondershare Filmstock

filmstock.wondershare.com

A.V. Mapping

A.V. Mapping

avmapping.co

VideoHive

VideoHive

videohive.net

Mixkit

Mixkit

mixkit.co

Artlist

Artlist

artlist.io

Epidemic Sound

Epidemic Sound

epidemicsound.com

Soundry AI

Soundry AI

soundry.ai

Sumo3D

Sumo3D

sumo.app

Storyblocks

Storyblocks

storyblocks.com

Stable Audio

Stable Audio

stableaudio.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy