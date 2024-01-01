Enhance your experience with the desktop app for AgileMD on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Predictive analytics and clinical pathways for hospitals. At AgileMD, we are building the most advanced real-time predictive analytics and clinical algorithms platform for hospitals. Our cloud-based engine helps thousands of doctors and nurses around the country make medical decisions, so that every patient receives the highest quality and value of care based on the latest medical knowledge and data.

Website: agilemd.com

