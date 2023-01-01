Adobe Photoshop Web

Photoshop on the web (Beta) with basic editing capabilities is available now in a public beta. Adobe Photoshop is a raster graphics editor developed and published by Adobe Inc. for Windows and macOS. It was originally created in 1988 by Thomas and John Knoll. Since then, the software has become the industry standard not only in raster graphics editing, but in digital art as a whole.

Website: adobe.com

