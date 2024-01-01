Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Administradores on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Administradores.com.br is the main and largest online channel focused on the area of ​​Administration and Business in Portuguese in the world. In December 2010, the portal expanded its activities by launching the innovative Revista Administradores, a printed publication completely different from all traditional business magazines.

