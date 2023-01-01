Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Workday Adaptive Planning on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Plan better. Budget faster. Forecast smarter. Workday Adaptive Planning (formerly Adaptive Insights) provides planning software to thousands of companies that helps to improve their business financial performance.

Website: adaptiveinsights.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Workday Adaptive Planning. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.