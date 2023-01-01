Acamp makes it easy to find and book places to camp. Find, book and pay directly in our app. Search with the map function or enter the name of the place you want to travel to. Once you've booked, you can also write directly with your host via the app's chat function. Acamp is flexible, safe and personal. We focus on small to mid-sized hosts, we celebrate the local over the global and we love genuine experiences. In our selection you will find microbreweries and farm shops, you will find quiet places in quiet forests, beachside teeming in the south or magnificent mountain world in the north. With Acamp, we want to offer something more than just a place to camp: with some hosts, you can also book freshly baked bread or farm-raised eggs, perhaps you can rent a canoe, sauna raft or electric bike. With a flexible platform, we celebrate creative souls. Acamp is a great tool to plan and optimize your vacation far away from overcrowded campsites with hundreds of guests. We focus on mobile homes but it is up to each host to choose the type of accommodation they can offer: mobile home, roof top tent, caravan or regular tent.

Website: acamp.com

