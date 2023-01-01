Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for 7taps on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Create impactful‍ microlearning in minutes seconds. The world’s most advanced microlearning platform. Roll out employee training in minutes with 7taps, the #1 enterprise-ready microlearning platform. Used by 12,000+ organizations worldwide.

Website: 7taps.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 7taps. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.