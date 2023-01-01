2RedBeans is the most active Chinese dating site in the US and canada. It is the power engine behind SINA dating, and the dedicated dating site for 2012 "If You Are the One" TV show in the US.

Website: 2redbeans.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 2RedBeans. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.